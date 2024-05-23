Prepare for war in Mechanicus II

The Omnissiah has blessed us with the news you’ve all been waiting for: the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is coming.

This time around, you’ll be able to take control of either the techno-religious acolytes of the Omnissiah or the ancient and deathless Necron legions rising up against them, with the fate of a world in your hands.

With two playable factions, two campaigns and two highly unique play-styles, who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred?

