 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago update for 20 May 2024

Hotfix 1.0.01!

Share · View all patches · Build 14431339 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 18:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first hotfix. So beautiful.

  • Minigame bug hopefully fixed making them now playable.
  • Doubling up on music bug hopefully fixed as well.

Let us know if the issues persist!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2417851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link