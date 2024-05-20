More fixes!!!

-- In rare situations where you missed out on a certain late game event, in previous builds, you now have another chance to access it.

-- Added an additional point where the speedrun timer flashes on screen

-- adjusted collider width of fish head by one pixel

-- added more detailed error messages for when the game fails to start

-- fixed missing glyphs in credits in some other languages

This patch, does not fix the startup crash some people have been experiencing, but I am now setup to more easily debug it. If you are one of the people experiencing it, I would greatly appreciate if you could go into the Windows Event Viewer, and share the error details with me! Once again, I'm sorry this has been taking a while and really appreciate everyone's patience!