 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ANIMAL WELL update for 20 May 2024

More fixes!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14431311 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- In rare situations where you missed out on a certain late game event, in previous builds, you now have another chance to access it.
-- Added an additional point where the speedrun timer flashes on screen
-- adjusted collider width of fish head by one pixel
-- added more detailed error messages for when the game fails to start
-- fixed missing glyphs in credits in some other languages

This patch, does not fix the startup crash some people have been experiencing, but I am now setup to more easily debug it. If you are one of the people experiencing it, I would greatly appreciate if you could go into the Windows Event Viewer, and share the error details with me! Once again, I'm sorry this has been taking a while and really appreciate everyone's patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Magic Jar Content Depot 813231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link