Card Engine update for 20 May 2024

Update 0.2.1

Update 0.2.1
20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update fixes an issue with the 'choose files' option introduced in 0.2.0 for the importer.

Features:

  • Added filtering options to the native file browser when selecting files to import. (All, Image files, Font files, PNG, JPG, JPEG, TTF, OTF or xml)

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where only jpg files would show when choosing files with the native file browser

Known related problems: The application freezes while the importer is working, but resumes when it is complete. A loading bar will be implemented in the next content update to show the progress when the importer is working.

Bug reports and feedback are always welcome, either on the Community Hub or our official Discord server.

Fred, The Developer.

