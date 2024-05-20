Game Update - Fixes and Improvements

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new update for "Find The Lost Lights" and would like to share the changes with you:
Fixes:
Item Colliders: We have fixed the colliders of various items to improve interaction and ensure a smoother gameplay experience.
Traps: Adjustments have been made to the traps to fix issues reported by players.
Improvements:
Button Selection: We have adjusted the game so that the selected button reference is not lost when clicking on the background, providing a more consistent and intuitive navigation.
We appreciate all the feedback received so far. Please continue sharing your experiences and suggestions so we can keep improving the game.
Enjoy playing!
Changed files in this update