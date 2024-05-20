 Skip to content

Find The Lost Lights update for 20 May 2024

Game Update - Fixes and Improvements

Last edited 20 May 2024 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new update for "Find The Lost Lights" and would like to share the changes with you:

Fixes:

Item Colliders: We have fixed the colliders of various items to improve interaction and ensure a smoother gameplay experience.
Traps: Adjustments have been made to the traps to fix issues reported by players.
Improvements:

Button Selection: We have adjusted the game so that the selected button reference is not lost when clicking on the background, providing a more consistent and intuitive navigation.
We appreciate all the feedback received so far. Please continue sharing your experiences and suggestions so we can keep improving the game.

Enjoy playing!

