Game Update - Fixes and Improvements

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new update for "Find The Lost Lights" and would like to share the changes with you:

Fixes:

Item Colliders: We have fixed the colliders of various items to improve interaction and ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Traps: Adjustments have been made to the traps to fix issues reported by players.

Improvements:

Button Selection: We have adjusted the game so that the selected button reference is not lost when clicking on the background, providing a more consistent and intuitive navigation.

We appreciate all the feedback received so far. Please continue sharing your experiences and suggestions so we can keep improving the game.

Enjoy playing!