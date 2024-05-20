Hey all! This is another major update! This update completely reworks the entire game (again).

I know I keep redoing the game but this is genuinely how I wanted the game to play out from the beginning. All these updates and changes led to me finally finding my footing with the game.

So now with that out of the way, let's get into the changes, shall we?

Big Changes -

UI and Menu -

So with the new update comes new UI changes. I've added a new difficulty selector. When choosing a hero, you are now able to select a difficulty. There are three difficulties. Easy, Medium, and Hard. They all affect how you play.

Depending on the difficulty, enemies spawn at a larger rate and a lot faster. This might need some reworking in the future, but for now, it should do just fine.

When entering the game, the difficulty is displayed at the top left of the screen.

The controls menu has been completely removed due to performance issues. This will also save a lot of space on your device. The guide will not be coming back.

New Hero, along with new Mini -

So you might've read that there is a new hero. The new hero is Roy. This hero wields a sword throws bombs and uses the flag on his helmet to whip and smash enemies.

The new hero also comes with a new mini. A small little guy that rides on Roy's back and throws bombs.

Leveling -

The level caps have been reverted to their original state.

Rounds and Bosses -

It's time to get into the main changes. Along with this update come rounds. This gives you time to breathe and plan. Bosses are no longer randomly chosen but are met at certain rounds now.

There are ten rounds max, and one more round will be added to cap off the FINAL boss. The final boss will be worked on at a later time.

Overview -

So that was the update! There are many other small changes. Too many to list here.

The next update will focus on the story and cutscenes. There will also be an overview page with backstory and more! This will be another major update so it will take some time. I hope you enjoy this update! It took a lot of sleepless hours to get done.

I hope you have an amazing day!