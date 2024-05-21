 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 21 May 2024

20240520

Share · View all patches · Build 14431135 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Card bug fixes and balance updates

Please see our Discord server for the complete list of updated cards.

Changed files in this update

Windows Hero Realms Content Depot 1569701
  • Loading history…
