E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon update for 20 May 2024

Patch 3 - Version 0.8.4

Patch 3 - Version 0.8.4
20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Remove Email Button
    • Add Security in code of the game to prevent errors
    • Fix Czech translation
    • Implemented FPS cap to 60 to improve performance and reduce hardware strain.

