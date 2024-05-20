-
- Remove Email Button
-
- Add Security in code of the game to prevent errors
-
- Fix Czech translation
-
- Implemented FPS cap to 60 to improve performance and reduce hardware strain.
E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon update for 20 May 2024
Patch 3 - Version 0.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update