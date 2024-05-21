Hello Everyone,

We’re thrilled to announce that the "Happy Passengers" DLC is now available, bringing fresh content specifically designed to enhance your Endless Mode experience.

Jump Into New Challenges

Start exploring the "Happy Passengers" DLC today. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, this DLC adds a layer of strategy that will refresh your experience. Manage passengers, fulfill their demands, and keep your rail empire thriving.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943430/Rail_Route__Happy_Passengers/

Insights with the Survey Office

The newly introduced Survey Office is here to give you crucial insights into the Travel Demands at each station. This tool is essential for planning efficient routes and ensuring that passengers reach their destinations within one 60-minute cycle, keeping them satisfied and your rail network operations on track.



The Survey Office insights.

Passengers need your help

Passengers will look for the quickest route to their destinations. It’s your job to ensure they can complete their journey within the cycle to fulfill their demand and boost their happiness. With great passenger management, an additional reward will be granted.



Passenger itinerary.

Design your network with the Scheduler Office

Additionally, the Scheduler Office is part of the free update. Use it to strategically plan and design your network, improving and enhancing how you manage and execute contracts.



The Scheduler Office.

Get on board and start planning today!

Don’t wait to take advantage of these new features. Dive into the game and start optimizing your railway network today with the "Happy Passengers" DLC. Experience a new level of engagement and challenges on any Endless map.

The Happy Passenger DLC is part of the Supporter Bundle, sprinkled with another 15% discount on top! We really appreciate your support for the continuous development of Rail Route.

Yours,

Jozic & The Team at Railways Dispatchers Company

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943430/Rail_Route__Happy_Passengers/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37986/Rail_Route_Supporter_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124180/Rail_Route