Update 141 - New map and playable character

Share · View all patches · Build 14431063 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

We've completed a new map that can be unlocked from Cursed Sands. The update also lets your pet level while it accompanies you.

Using the Lockpicks artifact, you can unlock the entrance to the Forgotten Tomb in Cursed Sands.

The Forgotten Tomb has a playable character, a warlock that uses a weapon called Decay.

A Bestiary reward and 4 achievements were added. These achievements are offline (not on Steam) until we migrate them all to Steam in the future.

A pet that's not boarding in the Stable, will now level every hour of combined playing time. Pets will still level if you hatch the same type from a monster egg.

If you click on a monster in the Bestiary, it will now show you what maps it can be found in.

If you click Tips in the main menu, you can now browse and search through all the in-game tips.

Game Options => Audio Falloff Distance let's you indicate how far positional audio can be heard. If you set it low, you won't hear attack sounds from other players unless they are right next to you.

A Loadout can now be cleared in the Stash with a single click.

The oil slime was removed from the Slime Ball weapon, since it can make an oil puddle that prevents the 3rd guardian from getting wet and slowing when electrocuted.

A monster's walk animation now switches to it's idle animation if it's slowed down a lot.

Scroll speed (via the mouse wheel) was increased in the shop, stash, bestiary and stables.

The Tanglebow and Frostbow were bugged. The cooldown upgrade made them slower instead of faster.

Harvesting/mining efficiency was increased again. Please try it in the Sunken Caverns.

We hope you enjoy the new map. We found it quite challenging.

Till later,

André