Through The Looking Glass simplified

Having looked at the first few days of data, there's one level which is stumping a lot of people, Through The Looking Glass. It asks you to make several leaps in understanding at the same time, which is a bit much, so I've simplified the level somewhat.

Old solutions to the level won't work, because the cubes you're trying to build have changed, but well done if you solved the original version.

I'll put the original up on the Steam Workshop at some point.

While I'm here, a couple of other changes:

The New Record screen no longer tells you you've broken all three records, just the ones you've actually beaten!

An Unexpected Visit (the first Inspector level) no longer allows you to add your own Sourcers. I can't imagine people were doing much of that anyway, given how the level works, but if you do have any solutions with extra Sourcers in, trying to load them will act as though you've started a new solution.

The tutorial in Going Solo is now shorter.

A big thank you to those of you who've been reporting bugs via the in-game Bug Reporter, I've got a list of things to work on in the near future. Please keep reporting issues that you see!