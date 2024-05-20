Patch v1.089 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 14431019 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy

With this update, the Sinner style had received a minor rework, it now functions more like an additional weapon rather than one super move. In addition, some passives have been reworked. Overall, it feels a lot nicer to use now.

Give it a try. As for the one super move, I'll likely make a screen-wipe move for that style later, I'd push one into this update but there are some bugs that I'd rather have fixed on the main build right now.

Sinner - Consume All is now passive, which activates the second you switch to Sinner style. That means that projectiles can be destroyed without you switching form, that should make some encounters that contain a lot of projectiles a bit easier.

Sinner - Instant Transformation added - Now if you have the style level on at least S level during combat, the transformation will be instant.

Sinner - Removed ultimate power, and replaced it with Combo A and Combo B.

Sinner - Inverted Cross now has a different visual effect.

Sinner - Added a new move Power Jump.

Sinner - Added a new move Aerial Assault.

New moves are available under Character tab in movelist.

Enerith - Fixed doppelganger being summonable when the game is paused.

General - Adjusted default graphics settings.

General - Another attempt to fix Mission 12 not counting for Total Result, this time it seems to work fine.

General - Fixed cloud saves not functioning on Linux.

General - Fixed incorrect mission number in the total results again because of a previous backup restore.

General - Gamepad - Adjustable Dead Zone has been added. Usually, you should configure it via Steam Input settings, but since this was requested to be added into the game itself, it's now a feature.

General - Gamepad settings - Fixed button selections sometimes not working properly.

General - Projectiles - Projectiles now remember the last known target properly, that fixes bullet hell issue, where projectiles would stop following the target once lock on is released.

General - Smoothed out aiming animation just a bit.

Huntress - Fixed weapon wobble during movement.

Shamir - D.Magnum - Slicing Menace is now a bit more consistent movement wise.

Shamir - Quee - Can't mash chaotic stabs mid air anymore if the move was initiated from the ledge. Previously the character would keep going mid-air, now he'll stop as expected.

Practice - Added an option to change music in training, you should have access to the whole soundtrack now.

Known issues -

You can read on the below. In addition, you can always check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list below.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky Discord server.

For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep. Whichever works best.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE