Patch Note 0.3.0 (live)

Patch Note 0.3.0

The shop has been reworked!

We have decided to apply the new shop configuration to the live version as well. You can check out the detailed description of the new shop in the 0.3.0(beta) patch notes.

We also want to extend our gratitude to everyone who participated in the beta test and provided feedback.

New Class

A new class, Bard, has joined the casino! Clear stages with the Bard’s mystical ability to activate badge effects twice!

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the mirror bet was not working correctly

-Fixed a bug where tokens could be selected in situations where they shouldn't be

-Fixed a bug where the 8-ball kept multiplying indefinitely / improved clarity of the description

-Fixed a bug where the loan amount persisted even after restarting

We were unable to include some features that should have been patched in version 0.3.0. The features that were not added will be included in a follow-up patch scheduled for a few days later.