Hotfix: Version 1.0.3.0 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
Quest Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that was causing the spore scales in the quest [spoiler]"Secrets and Spores"[/spoiler] to not work
- Fixed an issue that made players unable to complete a certain step in [spoiler]"Madness of the King"[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue that was allowing the quest [spoiler]"The God Hunt"[/spoiler] to finish prematurely
- Fixed an issue caused by robbing Vernon Berwig before starting the quest [spoiler]"From Under His Nose"[/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue where the High Confessor would send you to speak with Basalt before telling you that you've already spoken with Basalt
General Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that temporarily caused players to take no damage and removed the ability to parry
- Fixed a bug that was causing players to get stuck looking at the housing upgrade window in the Blinding Light
- Fixed an issue that caused spells to unequip after a region change while wearing equipment that raised the spellcast stat. (Note: The window will still claim that they've been removed, but the spell will remain equipped. We are currently working on fixing this.)
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Cadaver faction to remain hostile, even if you were considered accepted by them
- Fixed a collision issue with the Erudite Academy elevator
- Fixed an issue that was causing certain respawn points to not register properly
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from sleeping in Hallowshire
- Fixed an issue in which dialogue with a certain NPC was softlocking players
We also wanted to mention that we're aware of the performance issues players are facing during their adventures in the Oneiric Isles (Thank you all again for your detailed reports!). The team is currently working towards addressing these issues. This includes performance on Steam Deck as well!
If you run across any issues come tell us on our Discord Server or in the Discussion Forums.
Changed files in this update