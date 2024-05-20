Hotfix: Version 1.0.3.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14431002 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

Quest Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that was causing the spore scales in the quest [spoiler]"Secrets and Spores"[/spoiler] to not work

Fixed an issue that made players unable to complete a certain step in [spoiler]"Madness of the King"[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue that was allowing the quest [spoiler]"The God Hunt"[/spoiler] to finish prematurely

Fixed an issue caused by robbing Vernon Berwig before starting the quest [spoiler]"From Under His Nose"[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue where the High Confessor would send you to speak with Basalt before telling you that you've already spoken with Basalt

General Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that temporarily caused players to take no damage and removed the ability to parry

Fixed a bug that was causing players to get stuck looking at the housing upgrade window in the Blinding Light

Fixed an issue that caused spells to unequip after a region change while wearing equipment that raised the spellcast stat. (Note: The window will still claim that they've been removed, but the spell will remain equipped. We are currently working on fixing this.)

Fixed an issue that would cause the Cadaver faction to remain hostile, even if you were considered accepted by them

Fixed a collision issue with the Erudite Academy elevator

Fixed an issue that was causing certain respawn points to not register properly

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from sleeping in Hallowshire

Fixed an issue in which dialogue with a certain NPC was softlocking players

We also wanted to mention that we're aware of the performance issues players are facing during their adventures in the Oneiric Isles (Thank you all again for your detailed reports!). The team is currently working towards addressing these issues. This includes performance on Steam Deck as well!

If you run across any issues come tell us on our Discord Server or in the Discussion Forums.