MAJOR Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 May 2024

Graphics Upgrade Is Here!

20 May 2024

Hello Ghoul Hunters,

I'm proud to introduce to you the first batch of facelift for Tunguska! In this update, I added the following eye candies:

  • Volumetric sunlight. Now you can enjoy beautiful sunrise and sunset, as well as some haze after the rain! This can be disabled in the options.

  • Cloud shadows during overcast weather. Gone are the boring, washed out overcast environments; you will now see realist, moving cloud shadows that spices up the map! This can be disabled in the options.

  • Increased moonlight and mist at night

  • Rain mist and water splashes when you run during rainy weather

  • Blood spatters! When you injure any NPC, there will be blood flying out and landing on the ground and the wall behind (if the gun is capable of exit wounds)

  • During toxic fog in Lake Cheko, you will no longer see the boring, hazy static fog. Instead there will be yellow-green mist.

  • When you kick anything, not just door/crates, you'll hear the thud and see dust coming out. Also added camera shake for kicking. Feels much better now!

And there are a lot more updates and fixes in this patch:

  • Fixed a bug with some assault rifles with PSO scope not able to aim at the head

  • When you use mouse wheel to zoom in, you can also raise the camera angle to see further

  • When you climb the silo in Ravenwood valleys, you will hear a different set of environmental sounds

  • Fixed the problem with trees not being affected by fog from afar

  • Fixed a problem with throwing mines/grenades and it lands right under player's foot

  • You can now cancel the grenade aiming (holding RMB) by clicking LMB

  • F1 grenade will properly cook when you are holding it in your hand and using G to aim

  • The throwing bar indicator for F1 grenade and throwing knife will now say "Fuse" and "Rotation" to be more clear

  • Fixed a issue with crossbow firing above the aim point

  • Fixed a bug with NPCs not fading properly

  • Fixed a bug with the Kraikretten house key disappearing if you drop it on the ground

  • If you are trying to deliver a food order, and for some reason the customer is no longer there, the game will try to respawn him if there's an appropriate faction in the vicinity.

  • Fixed a bug where if you refuse to help Jacob, you'll still get the journal entry to talk to him after marking all the anomalies

  • Fixed a bug where your visibility while sneaking doesn't change by your movement

