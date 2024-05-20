Graphics Upgrade Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 14431001 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ghoul Hunters,

I'm proud to introduce to you the first batch of facelift for Tunguska! In this update, I added the following eye candies:

Volumetric sunlight. Now you can enjoy beautiful sunrise and sunset, as well as some haze after the rain! This can be disabled in the options.

Cloud shadows during overcast weather. Gone are the boring, washed out overcast environments; you will now see realist, moving cloud shadows that spices up the map! This can be disabled in the options.

Increased moonlight and mist at night

Rain mist and water splashes when you run during rainy weather

Blood spatters! When you injure any NPC, there will be blood flying out and landing on the ground and the wall behind (if the gun is capable of exit wounds)

During toxic fog in Lake Cheko, you will no longer see the boring, hazy static fog. Instead there will be yellow-green mist.

When you kick anything, not just door/crates, you'll hear the thud and see dust coming out. Also added camera shake for kicking. Feels much better now!

And there are a lot more updates and fixes in this patch: