Graphics Upgrade Is Here!

Hello Ghoul Hunters,
I'm proud to introduce to you the first batch of facelift for Tunguska! In this update, I added the following eye candies:
-
Volumetric sunlight. Now you can enjoy beautiful sunrise and sunset, as well as some haze after the rain! This can be disabled in the options.
-
Cloud shadows during overcast weather. Gone are the boring, washed out overcast environments; you will now see realist, moving cloud shadows that spices up the map! This can be disabled in the options.
-
Increased moonlight and mist at night
-
Rain mist and water splashes when you run during rainy weather
-
Blood spatters! When you injure any NPC, there will be blood flying out and landing on the ground and the wall behind (if the gun is capable of exit wounds)
-
During toxic fog in Lake Cheko, you will no longer see the boring, hazy static fog. Instead there will be yellow-green mist.
-
When you kick anything, not just door/crates, you'll hear the thud and see dust coming out. Also added camera shake for kicking. Feels much better now!
And there are a lot more updates and fixes in this patch:
-
Fixed a bug with some assault rifles with PSO scope not able to aim at the head
-
When you use mouse wheel to zoom in, you can also raise the camera angle to see further
-
When you climb the silo in Ravenwood valleys, you will hear a different set of environmental sounds
-
Fixed the problem with trees not being affected by fog from afar
-
Fixed a problem with throwing mines/grenades and it lands right under player's foot
-
You can now cancel the grenade aiming (holding RMB) by clicking LMB
-
F1 grenade will properly cook when you are holding it in your hand and using G to aim
-
The throwing bar indicator for F1 grenade and throwing knife will now say "Fuse" and "Rotation" to be more clear
-
Fixed a issue with crossbow firing above the aim point
-
Fixed a bug with NPCs not fading properly
-
Fixed a bug with the Kraikretten house key disappearing if you drop it on the ground
-
If you are trying to deliver a food order, and for some reason the customer is no longer there, the game will try to respawn him if there's an appropriate faction in the vicinity.
-
Fixed a bug where if you refuse to help Jacob, you'll still get the journal entry to talk to him after marking all the anomalies
-
Fixed a bug where your visibility while sneaking doesn't change by your movement
Changed files in this update