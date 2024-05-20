This build has not been seen in a public branch.

5/21 v1.5.0 Hybrid Costs, Cirno Rework, New Cards

This update is for the Beta Branch only.

To access the beta, right click the game on the Library and go to Properties->Betas->Beta version.

General

Added theme songs for the Act 1 Elites.

Themes for the later act Elites will be added in future updates.

Implemented animations for Crow Tengus.

Fully completed animations for Hata no Kokoro, masks will now rotated around her.

Upgraded to Spine ver.4.2 and updated character animations.

New Card Art："Evil-Sealing Circle","Binding Border","Hakurei's Evilest Orbs","Three Gods of Sumiyoshi","Time Magic","Apotheosis","Necromancy","Eviction Order".

Updated Card Art："Gift of Nature","Mana Freeze","Frog".

Hybrid Mana Costs

Lost Branch of Legend has always had a problem with the context of two-colored cards with odd numbered costs, especially 1-cost two-colors that always end up with a generic cost.

Our solution to that problem is introducing Hybrid Mana Costs.

It's worth noting that while MtG has cards with multiple types of Hybrid Mana on their cards, such Leyline of the Guildpact with its 4 types,

LBoL only allows for one type of Hybrid Cost on its cards, mostly due to a lack of need for multiple types on the same card and to not complicate automatically spending mana on these cards.

In plaintext notation, we'll be using "H" followed by the letters of the colors in that Hybrid cost.

E.g.: H:WR refers to a cost that can be paid with either one White Mana or one Red Mana. 2HH:WG refers to a cost of 2 generic mana and 2 mana that can be paid in any combination of White and Green.

A large number of two-colored cards had their costs changed to Hybrid (In most cases, this is a buff)

New White/Green Neutral Card added:"Half-Human, Half-Phantom"。

Maiden's Waltz now provides Barrier pre-Upgrade, Barrier output decreased:5→3，Upgraded cost decreased: WR→H:WR。

Around 30 total cards have had their costs changed to Hybrid, check in-game for further details.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/99ff97796b3ba14ec358f2d4823c433850a1b01a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/3365eb1acebc0bd95e08ce40e7d56b4739c116d6.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/b1244884ad9b16d4ca5f04cbb3202ff1f24d8e54.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/a4f88ed5378e15d5e95482bc25fa0078b6cec03a.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/87bd4df140803a2cce188f7aafcb542301250977.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/90aa869e3ae7decdd53ae0907ec35d3af4be3b0b.png)[/url]

Cirno Rework

Cirno's Blue cards have been completely reworked. While she retains her Cold status, her damage output has increased.

Some of her more experimental cards have been removed, ，while cards that synergize more with Blue's color identity of strong card draw have been added.

The changes are too numerous to list here, check in-game for further details.

The Neutral Card "Yuki-Onna Visitation" has been removed.

New Cards, Generally Filling The Blanks in the Neutral Card Pool

New Sakuya Card added："Danmaku Deflection"。

New Marisa Card added："Supernova"。

New Mono-White Neutral Cards added: "Heart Excerpt Slash"、"Superspeed Flier","Gather Faith","Noctilucae's Nest".

New Two-Colored White Neutral Cards added:"Summon Take-Minakata","Oomonoimi's Banquet"。

Devour History changed from Rare to Uncommon.

New Mono-Blue Neutral Cards added："Riptide","Tao Fetal Movement","Teacher's Dedication","Memories of the Divine Age".

New Two-Colored Blue Cards added："Dragon Palace's Message"、"Gathering of Drunk Oni".

Reworked Blue Neutral Cards："Melancholy Eruption","Water Blanket","Transmigration of Hieda","Heavenly Water Miracle".

Other Blue cards had their values and rarities adjusted.

New Mono-Green Neutral Cards added："Flash of Spring","Garden of the Sun","Forest Depths","Moonlit Lotus".

Reworked Green Neutral Card: "Beauties of Nature".

Other Green cards had their values and rarities adjusted.

New Red/Green Neutral Card added："Wind God Girl"。

New Three Colored Neutral Cards added:"Hell's Animal Realm Road","Magic of the Mallet","Runaway Seasons".

Added a new keyword trait: "Gadget". Cards with this trait can only appear in the main eight slots of the shop and have an appearance weight of 2.

New Colorless Neutral Cards added:"Cucmber Missile","Clean Energy","Private Radar".

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/8b243d3b261172b042c2678b5d58d9ff9d801aeb.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/0beacf5713382a3b3c520b551eb31117f8428675.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/234fc59ed0e3da24e5b4082125cb2f45fdb3203e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/e1f1bcd2f1b16ecfee0282a9d770b94b0c5837a1.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/0a593fdecce4218bfdaaeb509aaed57a33fc1f39.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41897428/0e881d7280ec60514d8bc94c7e9bab79b2071e2a.png)[/url]

Other Gameplay Adjustments

Reimu Hakurei's Spell Card "Omnidirectional Demon Binding Circle" no longer produces a Yin-Yang Orb.

After Boss Marisa uses her spell card, on top of increasing its next damage by 5, her other attacks deal 1 more damage.

Reduced the damage on most of Boss Cirno's attacks.

Reduced Fox Youkai's life by 4.

Reduced the initial and additional levels of Poison Death from Dolls of Nerium and Belladona.

The final boss's Pyramid-Shaped Puzzle now also adds a card that allows cards to be drawn past its limit at the cost of life.

Adjusted most Mana Gain cards (For the most part they've been buffed)

Examples include: Sunlight Prayer,Ship's Phantom,News Fabrication.

Other noteworthy changes on Mana Gain cards：

Spring-Colored Path cost increased, 0→1。

"Borrow" Materials now costs 0，only adds one Rainbow.

Short Break now costs 0，adds a Radiance instead of a Rainbow。

Sure Gamble now has Retain by default, Upgraded cost decreased:4U→2U。

Most beneficial effects that trigger when a given card is drawn now occur when such cards enter the hand, such as Forest Adventure and Sight of Distant Blade.

Buffs to X cost cards:

Watermelon Knife reworked to not be an X cost card, now gives Firepower after the attack.

Propelling Silver & Gensokyo's Blossoming damage per mana increased, 6/8→7/9. Propelling Silver also has the target change capabilities of pre-rework Watermelon Knife.

Miscellaneous card changes：

Secret Border Upgraded cost reduced,4W→3W, damage is now the same in both versions, 16/20→18。

Faithful Meditation cost reverted, 1WWW→WWW.

Spread Amulet base version damage increased, 12/14→13/14.

One's Last Home Upgraded cost reduced, 2B→2, Upgrade doesn't increase Block gain.

Mushroom Feast now Common and has Exile, life gain increased: 4/5→5/7。

Hand Warmer now Uncommon，reworked to Exile cards for Concentration equal to cards Exiled, Upgrade adds Innate.

"Danmaku Notes Upgraded cost loosened1R→2。

"Rocket Broom Upgraded cost loosened:RR→1R。

Red Star Explosion cost loosened:1RR→2R。

Shoot the Moon's Overdrive cost is always 2, Upgrade increases damage and adds Accurate.

Emergency Defense Block increased, 20→21。

Starlight Typhoon base hits increased, 1/2→2/3， Upgraded Starlight Convergence no longer Upgrades its Starlight Typhoon, instead increases its damage. (Still places it on the top of the draw pile)

Replenish Fuel now costs 0 by default, has Exile which is lost on Upgrade.

Purchase Materials Upgraded cost loosened, W→1.

Frozen Time's Upgrade no longer increases retained mana.

Quantum Tunneling cost removed, R→0, damage reduced by 4.

Lost Raiment (Token from The Fallen Moon-Rabbit) cost removed:W→0, now has Replenish.

Bass of Taiko damage increased by 1，Upgraded cost loosened:1R→2。

And Then Will There Be None? Upgraded cost increased, 1R→2R。

Grimoire Study life loss increased, 2→3。

Dance of Empty Masks now applies 3/4 Temporary Firepower Down on use

Faith of Native God life loss increased, 1→2。

Waves of Reversed Scale now has Exile

Century's Doppelgangers now has Ethereal, Upgrade removes Ethereal instead of increasing the card limit on its extra turn.

Water Gun damage increased,25→30.

Miscellaneous

Instances of 10 or more colored mana in text will now display as 10x followed by the mana icon.

Tooltip size now also affects enemy intent size.

It's no longer possible to interact with the hand outside of the player's turn. (This is to prevent softlocks from attempting to play cards outside of the player's turn)

If there are more than five Innate cards (Including the Smart Speaker card) in the library, they will all be drawn on the first turn (this does not ignore the maximum hand size).

Tanuki Suwako's Jinx doesn't trigger on Extra turns, similar to Apex Speedster.

The first choice of the "Miyoi: The Solitary Sommelier" now directly draws from enemy pool with 3-3. If the player makes it there afterward, different enemies than those from the event will be prioritized.

Fixed an issue with the "Perfect Elegance" bonus being invalidated by entering the Fiinal Act. Now it and the "Elegance" bonus only check for Acts 1-3

Fixed cards getting stuck in a 3D rotated state.