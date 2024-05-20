Don't Starve Together x Wizard with a Gun Crossover Now Available!

Howdy Gunslingers!

As many of you have guessed, we're long time fans of Don't Starve and Don't Starve Together.

Today we're happy to announce a crossover event where owners of Don't Starve Together automatically get a free update to Wizard with a Gun adding a collection of stylish outfits! When creating a new character or when using the Sewing Mechana, you can decorate your wizard with these iconic hats, comfy robes, and other accessories:

Beefalo Outfit

If you're looking for something to spice up your wardrobe this season: try a beefalo hide. You'll fit right in with the herd when you don this hearty set of threads.

Deerclops Outfit

Looking for a smashing outfit? Look no further than these dashing digs -- sure to put a pep in your step. Buyer beware: while this costume looks like it grants extra strength, the only bonus you'll acquire is increased charisma.

Spider Hat

The arachnid lovers can rejoice, for we have not forgotten you! This cap is crawling with charm and allure that will be sure to impress the harshest of critics (just make sure they're not afraid of spiders first)!

Working with Klei has been a long time dream of ours, so we'd love to give a warm thanks to them for letting us bring some of our favorite outfits to Wizard with a Gun!

See you cowpokes next time!