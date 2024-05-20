Eggstraction Update notes for 20th of May 2024

Thank you to everyone who has been playing and providing us with great suggestions and feedback. We have a bigger patch on the way but this one addresses some of the more important bugs that you have reported.

Bug fixes

Chickens can no longer be hit by the bear trap when in the cage.

Cage (the chicken) can no longer escape the cage.

Fixed issue where players would fall through the floor after jumping in the cage.

Changes

Can now see "In Progress" games in the server browser.

Farmer traps are now slightly larger.

Added more translations for Brazilian Portuguese.

If you find any bugs please post them in our Discord or if you have suggestions on how to improve the game please leave us a review!

Thanks,

TwoShoedLou