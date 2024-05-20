 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Labyrinth Hotel update for 20 May 2024

Biggest patch yet, whole lotta everything.

Share · View all patches · Build 14430896 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:26:44 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remade the save system from scratch because it didn't work previously. Added more help in tutorial text, and some arrows to hint what to do. Completely revamped the visual style of the game, enjoy.

Changed files in this update

Unused Depot 2948943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link