Fulfill the requests of your dark god... until you fail. Collect ZEAL by systematically analyzing the lives of your targets and breaking down every detail of their procedurally-generated schedules. Get the highest score possible in your own personal gauntlet of nightmares, courtesy of Zimforth.

Good luck.

Patch Notes for Endless Mode:

Life Eater Patch v1.3.10 Notes

Endless Mode has been unlocked

Endless leaderboard has been added to the main menu to track your top 5 local runs

Profiles have been unlocked for separate story progression and identifying Endless runs

The amount of hours of sleep to consider for Watering the Flower is now different for each target

Game font size is now adjustable

More general UI tweaks and fixes

Life Eater Patch v1.3.11 Notes

Corrected music track for Endless

Reduced maximum font size

(If you've seen this announcement before, shh no you haven't. The purple light tricked you!)