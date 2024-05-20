Play A Tower Full of Cats now!!!

Hello, hoomans! ːcathspawː

The wait is over — A Tower Full of Cats is now live!

It's been a steep climb, but here it is! Well, cats aren't afraid of heights after all. ːwinkycatː

We hope you have an amazing time exploring the tower and discovering all its secrets. This game is a labor of love, and we hope you enjoy all the fur, sweat, and tears that went into it!

And please don't forget, there's a free update for ːcatbatː A Castle Full of Cats ːcatbatː coming in June, and A Park Full of Cats will be released soon and for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2610090/A_Park_Full_of_Cats/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2673390/A_Park_Full_of_Cats_Haunted_Ride/

Add the game to your wishlist and join us on our journey!

And remember: Adopt, don't shop! ːfofino2ː

Love and purrs,

The Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ