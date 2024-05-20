0.98 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14430768 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

This is the last update of Part One!

This release offers three possible routes:

Lisa gets caught and takes Audrey's place.

Lisa participates as a pet.

Lisa engages in forniphilia mode.

Each route provides about 15 minutes of gameplay.

Highlights of this update:

Translation in Spanish and Portuguese.

363 new renders.

Three possible endings!

Two new animations (if you return home with Nella).

This update mainly advances the plot, so aside from one scene with Nella, there are no H-scenes.

Don't worry, though—the first update of Part Two is set to start with a bang and lots of excitement!