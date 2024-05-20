 Skip to content

Lisa Total investigation! update for 20 May 2024

0.98 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14430768 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This is the last update of Part One!

This release offers three possible routes:

  • Lisa gets caught and takes Audrey's place.
  • Lisa participates as a pet.
  • Lisa engages in forniphilia mode.

Each route provides about 15 minutes of gameplay.

Highlights of this update:

  • Translation in Spanish and Portuguese.
  • 363 new renders.
  • Three possible endings!
  • Two new animations (if you return home with Nella).

This update mainly advances the plot, so aside from one scene with Nella, there are no H-scenes.

Don't worry, though—the first update of Part Two is set to start with a bang and lots of excitement!

