0.98 update.

Hello there!
This is the last update of Part One!
This release offers three possible routes:
- Lisa gets caught and takes Audrey's place.
- Lisa participates as a pet.
- Lisa engages in forniphilia mode.
Each route provides about 15 minutes of gameplay.
Highlights of this update:
- Translation in Spanish and Portuguese.
- 363 new renders.
- Three possible endings!
- Two new animations (if you return home with Nella).
This update mainly advances the plot, so aside from one scene with Nella, there are no H-scenes.
Don't worry, though—the first update of Part Two is set to start with a bang and lots of excitement!
Changed files in this update