Patchy 1.2 - Progress-Sun, Turkish, Japanese, Balancing, Bugfixes

Hello lovely people!
Patchy 1.2 is here!
⭐New Feature
The main menu now shows a little sun with 3 different states to add a bit more "closure" when finishing the game. The states are:
- Unlocked all shippies and solved all quests
- Unlocked all Upgrades from the chocolate store
- Unlocked all Achievements
🌎New Languages
- Added Turkish (thanks to Tufan Yilmaz - https://twitter.com/hyesmo)
- Added Japanese (thanks to Hiroshi Ashida)
🔎Tweaks/Balancing
- Minelayer now drops mines, even when ship is not moving
- Mines which auto-target enemies have now a splash damage radius of 50 (instead of 25) like the static ones
- Laser Hulahoop and Rainbow of Love have their damage doubled
- Rainbow of Love damage now scales with "Splash Damage Upgrade"
🐛Bugfixes
- "Guidance to Boxies"-Upgrade appeared only once until a restart of the game
- Enemies have not been added correctly to the statistics. Should be fixed now (meaning: players should achieve the limits quicker)
- When resetting the game, these 3 achievements are NOT removed anymore: Destroy Enemies with Missiles/Rainbow of Love, Unlocked all Meta-Upgrades
- Issue with sun shader on Mac should be fixed (white sprite corners)
- Impact VFX from Mininglaser had sometimes incorrect positions
- Sound for the end animation (the little sad/happy cloud) was sometimes missing
I hope you enjoy the changes! Have a lovely day! 🌞
Simon
Changed files in this update