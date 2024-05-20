Patchy 1.2 - Progress-Sun, Turkish, Japanese, Balancing, Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14430703 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello lovely people!

Patchy 1.2 is here!

⭐New Feature

The main menu now shows a little sun with 3 different states to add a bit more "closure" when finishing the game. The states are:

Unlocked all shippies and solved all quests

Unlocked all Upgrades from the chocolate store

Unlocked all Achievements

🌎New Languages

Added Turkish (thanks to Tufan Yilmaz - https://twitter.com/hyesmo)

Added Japanese (thanks to Hiroshi Ashida)

🔎Tweaks/Balancing

Minelayer now drops mines, even when ship is not moving



Mines which auto-target enemies have now a splash damage radius of 50 (instead of 25) like the static ones

Laser Hulahoop and Rainbow of Love have their damage doubled

Rainbow of Love damage now scales with "Splash Damage Upgrade"

🐛Bugfixes

"Guidance to Boxies"-Upgrade appeared only once until a restart of the game

Enemies have not been added correctly to the statistics. Should be fixed now (meaning: players should achieve the limits quicker)

When resetting the game, these 3 achievements are NOT removed anymore: Destroy Enemies with Missiles/Rainbow of Love, Unlocked all Meta-Upgrades

Issue with sun shader on Mac should be fixed (white sprite corners)

Impact VFX from Mininglaser had sometimes incorrect positions

Sound for the end animation (the little sad/happy cloud) was sometimes missing

I hope you enjoy the changes! Have a lovely day! 🌞

Simon