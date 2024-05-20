 Skip to content

Cozy Space Survivors update for 20 May 2024

Patchy 1.2 - Progress-Sun, Turkish, Japanese, Balancing, Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14430703 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello lovely people!

Patchy 1.2 is here!

⭐New Feature

The main menu now shows a little sun with 3 different states to add a bit more "closure" when finishing the game. The states are:

  • Unlocked all shippies and solved all quests
  • Unlocked all Upgrades from the chocolate store
  • Unlocked all Achievements

🌎New Languages

🔎Tweaks/Balancing

  • Minelayer now drops mines, even when ship is not moving
  • Mines which auto-target enemies have now a splash damage radius of 50 (instead of 25) like the static ones
  • Laser Hulahoop and Rainbow of Love have their damage doubled
  • Rainbow of Love damage now scales with "Splash Damage Upgrade"

🐛Bugfixes

  • "Guidance to Boxies"-Upgrade appeared only once until a restart of the game
  • Enemies have not been added correctly to the statistics. Should be fixed now (meaning: players should achieve the limits quicker)
  • When resetting the game, these 3 achievements are NOT removed anymore: Destroy Enemies with Missiles/Rainbow of Love, Unlocked all Meta-Upgrades
  • Issue with sun shader on Mac should be fixed (white sprite corners)
  • Impact VFX from Mininglaser had sometimes incorrect positions
  • Sound for the end animation (the little sad/happy cloud) was sometimes missing

I hope you enjoy the changes! Have a lovely day! 🌞
Simon

