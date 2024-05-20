PinBuilder Update 0.4.5.20

FPS now averages 120 on an I7-6850k with a 1080Ti and 24mb of RAM on ULTRA settings!
New Features
- Logic Controllers of the "Bonus Counter" type can have target and completion audio assigned which will be played during bonus counting (target) and at the end of each round of counting (completion).
- Logic Controllers of the "Bonus Multiplier" atype with a completion audio set will be play the audio after all multipliers are tallied.
- Added FPS to Edit Mode HUD (visible when Show FPS is checked in Settings).
- Added new illumination component to light apron instruction cards.
- Custom ball shooters can now be set up.
- Aprons can now be created using custom components.
- Added Main Menu dropdown list that shows all saved tables. Selecting a table here will open it. Cancel with ESC.
- Added text filter for Objects List in Edit Mode.
- Added new Logic Controller type: Timer Stop which stops any/all connected timers. Timers can be restarted again by simply triggering them via another controller.
Improvements
- Updated gate rebound physics.
- Major improvements to ball performance.
- Nudge/bump has been improved.
- Improved hole material for better visibility.
- Improved plunger placement.
- All timers and magnets are stopped at ball drain.
- Removed Unreal Lumen rendering for massively improved rendering performance.
- Changed game object tick type for dramatically improved performance and better timing.
Fixes
- Bonus and Multiplier counters are now fixed.
- Rail Spline fixed. Mesh had been inadvertently simplified, causing hard corners. Mesh is now more complex, allowing for smooth curves.
- Removed setting of unsaved changes when selecting scale mode.
- Fixed color changing issue with slingshots.
- Fixed multiball spawn point arrow display issue.
- Removed default "ding" sound from Logic Controller events.
- Fixed some tool tips.
