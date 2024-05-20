v0.18 Update

Water Tank and Plastic Canister

Some POIs now feature a water tank. The tank contains between 20 and 90 units of clean water, which can be drunk directly or transferred to various water containers. The water respawns every 90 minutes. This addition is particularly interesting if you're starting a fresh game, as it reduces the hassle of making your own clean water early game.

Players can now find a plastic canister. It can hold 600 units of water and is therefore useful for transporting larger amounts of water.





Fence Reinforcement

Players can now reinforce the wooden fence with an iron ingot for 120 additional hit points.

Other Notable Changes

added explanation pop-ups for the sleeping bag, totem and horde crystals

added sfx for recharging the flashlight with a battery

increased spear throw force slightly

plastic bottle now shows fill percentage when laying on the ground

remaining ammo is shown for firearms hanging on the toolrack

added tutorial task to place the campfire rack

increased water barrel capacity from 1500 to 1800

Fixes

door was stuck in old position when doorway was moved

same screen resolution was shown multiple times in options menu

max flashlight capacity was not applied correctly when game was reloaded

Have a great day!