New Update - v0.75

Share · View all patches · Build 14430567 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy



Hey mates! This update adds one major feature to the game, the one that you've been asking for since release! We're very excited to know if it will make your terraforming adventure more comfortable, so please update soon:

v0.75 Released!

Bot-management interface is finally here! Here's what it does:

Allows you to quickly check the status of each Craftomate, and see if it's working, paused, out of energy or has an error

Allows you to create custom groups, pick names and colors for them

Allows dragging and dropping robots to groups

Allows selecting robots by clicking on them, naturally

What will be added later

Syncing switching between robots with arrow keys on the bottom of the screen with their position in the new interface

Controlling robots from the interface. Our plan is to see how people like its' current state and how they would like it improved, and then hopefully add more functions. Let us know what you think in the comments or on our Discord

We have also added community translation into Portuguese!

See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out!

And if you haven't done it already, please don't forget to add Craftomation 101 to your wishlist, it is an important marker to us, that brings the game's release closer:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1724140/Craftomation_101/

----------------------

How to get more involved?

If you want Craftomation 101, we got you! Here's what you can do: