 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PMC Promiscuity update for 20 May 2024

Patch 1.0.1.3 - Multiple bug fixes + Minigame prep for new additions!

Share · View all patches · Build 14430559 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reduced the number of matches to make on the Hydroponics minigame while we work on the other three minigames (Coming very very soon, thanks for your patience!)

  • Removed outdated sounds & lines

  • Further improvement to Aio dialogue 1

  • Improvement to Shizu dialogue 3

  • Small correction to Aio spoken words not matching dialogue 1:1

  • Small bug fix where Aio would accidentally absorb her sister during a certain eavesdropping scene (Fox singularity)

  • Minor change to 'help' screen to reflect available functions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2738671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link