Reduced the number of matches to make on the Hydroponics minigame while we work on the other three minigames (Coming very very soon, thanks for your patience!)
Removed outdated sounds & lines
Further improvement to Aio dialogue 1
Improvement to Shizu dialogue 3
Small correction to Aio spoken words not matching dialogue 1:1
Small bug fix where Aio would accidentally absorb her sister during a certain eavesdropping scene (Fox singularity)
Minor change to 'help' screen to reflect available functions
PMC Promiscuity update for 20 May 2024
Patch 1.0.1.3 - Multiple bug fixes + Minigame prep for new additions!
Changed files in this update