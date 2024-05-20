 Skip to content

Political Punchers: 2024 Arena update for 20 May 2024

v1.0.46 Improving Online Experience

Share · View all patches · Build 14430555 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed particle and projectile rotational desynch in online mode
  • Fixed issue with cursor hide and touch pad conflict
  • Optimized rollback code to minimize the chance of desynch

