- Fixed particle and projectile rotational desynch in online mode
- Fixed issue with cursor hide and touch pad conflict
- Optimized rollback code to minimize the chance of desynch
Political Punchers: 2024 Arena update for 20 May 2024
v1.0.46 Improving Online Experience
Patchnotes via Steam Community
