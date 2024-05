Share · View all patches · Build 14430409 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 16:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for your support and for reporting the issues you've faced. We are monitoring the forum and working on the game's improvements.

The current patch fixes a crash while issuing “Fire” and “Sneak” commands. This crash most likely led to crashes during campaigns.

Please let us know if this helps.

Best regards,

SNEG Team