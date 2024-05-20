ASTLIBRA Revision Gets Spanish Localization

Hello everyone,
We come bearing great news!
ASTLIBRA Revision is getting a Spanish localization today. Following this update, both the main game and the Gaiden DLC will be available in Spanish.
To celebrate, we’re offering a 20% discount on the main game. Gaiden DLC will also receive its first-ever 15% discount. In case you were wondering what all the buzz was about the Baker’s daughter, now’s a great time to find out!
A Complete Edition (Core game & Gaiden DLC) will also be available, for those who might want to gift a complete set to a friend or to themselves, with an additional 10% off.
As always, thank you so much for your continuous support!
WhisperGames
