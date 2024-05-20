 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fairytale Fables update for 20 May 2024

Hotfix 0.1.41

Share · View all patches · Build 14430367 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 16:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New hotfix is out :)
Changed Fluff Fluff (Red Fluff) to only trigger Fluffs behind it.

You might need to restart the game/steam to see the update :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2639421
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2639422
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2639423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link