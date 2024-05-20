Artifact - 0.79.50 Release & Changelog

+Added glowing eye images for infested characters
*Made the dark veins in the infested images more prominent
*Madison will now disappear from the student center after a certain outcome
*Madison's final quest will now tell the player about the flirt bonus gained after a certain outcome
*Fixed issue that could prevent Harriet's images from showing up
*Fixed issue that skewed infested images for born-male characters
*Fixed Dr. Lydia Sterling's image alignment
*Fixed issue that prevented Hair Color text from displaying
*Using Diminish on a character will now automatically refresh the interaction bar to open up any new interactions
*Fixed issue where a rogue “broken image” icon would show up for Ying and Dr. Jackson when there actually was no missing image
*Huong no longer has a stray black hair when it's supposed to be platinum blonde
Changed files in this update