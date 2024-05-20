Artifact - 0.79.50 Release & Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 14430353 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy

+Added glowing eye images for infested characters

*Made the dark veins in the infested images more prominent

*Madison will now disappear from the student center after a certain outcome

*Madison's final quest will now tell the player about the flirt bonus gained after a certain outcome

*Fixed issue that could prevent Harriet's images from showing up

*Fixed issue that skewed infested images for born-male characters

*Fixed Dr. Lydia Sterling's image alignment

*Fixed issue that prevented Hair Color text from displaying

*Using Diminish on a character will now automatically refresh the interaction bar to open up any new interactions

*Fixed issue where a rogue “broken image” icon would show up for Ying and Dr. Jackson when there actually was no missing image

*Huong no longer has a stray black hair when it's supposed to be platinum blonde