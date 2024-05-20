Update Notes for May 20th - 9 New Abilities

Nine new abilities and damage types!
Damage Types
Implemented Poison Damage (Toxin Grenade, Hornet’s Sting)
- Ignores armor and damages health directly.
- Deals 1 damage to health every 0.5 seconds for 5 seconds.
- Can stack up to 4 times for a maximum of 4 damage every 0.5 seconds.
- Can be cured and prevented with abilities.
Implemented Burn Damage (Thermite Flash)
- Damages health and armor simultaneously ticking every 0.5 seconds for 3 seconds.
- If armor > 0 deals 6 damage per tick to armor and 3 damage per tick to health.
- If no armor deals 4 damage per tick to health
- Cannot stack.
- Can be cured and prevented with abilities.
Lethal Abilities
Implemented Thermite Flash
- Throw a grenade that sticks to enemies and surfaces, dealing scaled damage on detonation and causing burn damage.
- The damage formula when enemy armor is less than 80 is DamageDealt = 0.75(EnemyArmor) +20
- Also flashes enemies within the blast radius and emits light.
Implemented Toxin Grenade
- Detonates 0.7 seconds after impact, releasing a toxin that deals poison damage.
Implemented Jolt Grenade
- Chains 45 damage between clustered enemies upon detonation, dealing more damage
Implemented Crunch Grenade
- Creates a mini black hole that briefly restrains and launches enemies after detonation, dealing 90 damage.
Tactical Abilities
Implemented Apparition
- Grants invisibility for up to 9 seconds with increased movement speed. (Cannot fire weapons while invisible. Nameplate and weapon invisibility are WIP.)
Implemented Nanite Boost
- Restores 40 armor and 20 health to yourself and nearby teammates.
Passive Abilities
Implemented Armor Leech
- Restores 25% of the damage dealt as armor.
Implemented Predator
- Highlights damaged enemies and shows their footsteps. (Glow effect improvement in progress.)
Implemented Stalker
- Reduces presence on enemy radars.
We're excited to bring you these updates and look forward to your feedback as we continue to improve the game!
