Update Notes for May 20th - 9 New Abilities

Build 14430352 · Last edited 20 May 2024

Nine new abilities and damage types!

Damage Types

Implemented Poison Damage (Toxin Grenade, Hornet’s Sting)

Ignores armor and damages health directly.

Deals 1 damage to health every 0.5 seconds for 5 seconds.

Can stack up to 4 times for a maximum of 4 damage every 0.5 seconds.

Can be cured and prevented with abilities.

Implemented Burn Damage (Thermite Flash)

Damages health and armor simultaneously ticking every 0.5 seconds for 3 seconds.

If armor > 0 deals 6 damage per tick to armor and 3 damage per tick to health.

If no armor deals 4 damage per tick to health

Cannot stack.

Can be cured and prevented with abilities.

Lethal Abilities

Implemented Thermite Flash

Throw a grenade that sticks to enemies and surfaces, dealing scaled damage on detonation and causing burn damage.

The damage formula when enemy armor is less than 80 is DamageDealt = 0.75(EnemyArmor) +20

Also flashes enemies within the blast radius and emits light.

Implemented Toxin Grenade

Detonates 0.7 seconds after impact, releasing a toxin that deals poison damage.

Implemented Jolt Grenade

Chains 45 damage between clustered enemies upon detonation, dealing more damage

Implemented Crunch Grenade

Creates a mini black hole that briefly restrains and launches enemies after detonation, dealing 90 damage.

Tactical Abilities

Implemented Apparition

Grants invisibility for up to 9 seconds with increased movement speed. (Cannot fire weapons while invisible. Nameplate and weapon invisibility are WIP.)

Implemented Nanite Boost

Restores 40 armor and 20 health to yourself and nearby teammates.

Passive Abilities

Implemented Armor Leech

Restores 25% of the damage dealt as armor.

Implemented Predator

Highlights damaged enemies and shows their footsteps. (Glow effect improvement in progress.)

Implemented Stalker

Reduces presence on enemy radars.

We're excited to bring you these updates and look forward to your feedback as we continue to improve the game!