Early Access Update #9 - Bugfix update (yes, again!)

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update featuring a bunch of fixes. We should really start calling these days "Bugfixing Mondays"!
Regarding the Roadmap, we'll be showcasing it in a separate newspost!
Improvements:
- The compass now shows icons while in the town.
- When missing resources for multi-resource tasks (such as jobs or house upgrades), only the ones that are incomplete are highlighted.
- Added a backup recovery button to the Settings->Support section.
- When disconnected from a session, the internal reason is shown.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed feeders disconnecting when moving animal tiles around them.
- Changed navigation behavior on maps a bit, should avoid edge cases where some buttons couldn't be selected with a controller.
- Fixed rye harvest using the wrong particles when harvested.
- Fixed townspeople showing a level value (they don't have any).
- Fixed emotes not being properly saved when changing them in the wardrobe.
- Fixed UI errors when moving fences.
Today's Farm showcase: The Labyrinth by enovas (developer)
