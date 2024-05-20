 Skip to content

Farm Together 2 update for 20 May 2024

Early Access Update #9 - Bugfix update (yes, again!)

Early Access Update #9 - Bugfix update (yes, again!)
Build 14430322 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:22 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update featuring a bunch of fixes. We should really start calling these days "Bugfixing Mondays"!

Regarding the Roadmap, we'll be showcasing it in a separate newspost!

Improvements:

  • The compass now shows icons while in the town.
  • When missing resources for multi-resource tasks (such as jobs or house upgrades), only the ones that are incomplete are highlighted.
  • Added a backup recovery button to the Settings->Support section.
  • When disconnected from a session, the internal reason is shown.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed feeders disconnecting when moving animal tiles around them.
  • Changed navigation behavior on maps a bit, should avoid edge cases where some buttons couldn't be selected with a controller.
  • Fixed rye harvest using the wrong particles when harvested.
  • Fixed townspeople showing a level value (they don't have any).
  • Fixed emotes not being properly saved when changing them in the wardrobe.
  • Fixed UI errors when moving fences.

Today's Farm showcase: The Labyrinth by enovas (developer)

