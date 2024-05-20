Early Access Update #9 - Bugfix update (yes, again!)

Share · View all patches · Build 14430322 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi! Today we're releasing a new update featuring a bunch of fixes. We should really start calling these days "Bugfixing Mondays"!

Regarding the Roadmap, we'll be showcasing it in a separate newspost!

Improvements:

The compass now shows icons while in the town.

When missing resources for multi-resource tasks (such as jobs or house upgrades), only the ones that are incomplete are highlighted.

Added a backup recovery button to the Settings->Support section.

When disconnected from a session, the internal reason is shown.

Bugfixes:

Fixed feeders disconnecting when moving animal tiles around them.

Changed navigation behavior on maps a bit, should avoid edge cases where some buttons couldn't be selected with a controller.

Fixed rye harvest using the wrong particles when harvested.

Fixed townspeople showing a level value (they don't have any).

Fixed emotes not being properly saved when changing them in the wardrobe.

Fixed UI errors when moving fences.

Today's Farm showcase: The Labyrinth by enovas (developer)

