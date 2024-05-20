Update, Version 20240520

English

[Moonlight Flower]Moonlight Flowers can now be used as gift items.

[Moonlight Flower]Moonlight Flowers can now be used for alchemy.

[Shopping]Various alchemy ingredient vendors in Nise now sell Moonlight Flower.

[Gardening]New Seeds: Moonlight Flower Seeds.

[Shopping]Random gardening vendors now sell Moonlight Flower Seeds.

[Hottle]Junk Merchants may now appear in Hottle.

简体中文

【月光花】月光花现在可以作为礼物。

【月光花】月光花现在可以用于炼金。

【购物】尼斯各地的炼金原料商人现在可能贩卖月光花。

【种植】新种子：月光花种子。

【购物】随机的种植商人现在会贩卖月光花种子。

【霍特尔】废品商人现在可能出现在霍特尔。

