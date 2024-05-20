 Skip to content

Boneless VR update for 20 May 2024

Joystick Turning Update

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added virtual turning which includes:
-Smooth turning (with a setting to change the speed of rotation)
-Snap turning (with a setting to change the degree of rotation)
-New UI elements for changing turning modes and settings
-New saving system to save turn settings between scenes
Also added:
-Can attempt vault even if feet hits an object you're not touching with your arm
-Improved buggy colliding on grab

