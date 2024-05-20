This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

We have great news! ArtDock is heading to Nordic Game! From May 21, our team will be showcasing the games SOS OPS!, SOS OPS! - GUNS N'OPS, and Last Hope Bunker: Zombie Survival on a global scale.

Nordic Game is an international game conference and exhibition held annually in Malmö, Sweden since 2004. Recently, the event has been held twice a year, in spring and autumn. Nordic Game attracts developers, gamers, and other stakeholders from the gaming industry from all over the world.

Our team is proud to have the opportunity to present our projects on an international level. Stay tuned for the latest news from the exhibition on Steam and our social media channels.

