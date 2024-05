Share · View all patches · Build 14430092 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Loop Boost setting is honored; trying to get achievements/Leaderboard working; fix for background music randomly stopping. We are working hard to insure funnels and blocks work properly (that is, replace Unreal physics with something more robust for these pieces).

Please join the discussion to influence our priorities.