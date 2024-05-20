Important Update - Future Games Show, developer livestream, release date info

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, Dwarves! 🛠

We just CAN’T wait to sum up our recent doings for you! Buckle up, because we have a ton of new info.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase 🌴

Let’s go! We can finally announce that First Dwarf is going to be featured during the upcoming Future Games Show. It’s a very important date for us, as we prepared something exclusively for this event…

**

**

Future Games Show covers updates and news from upcoming AAA, as well as indie studios. Watch the broadcast and discover something new! ✨

🎮 Join us on our dev stream! 🎮

And here is the best part… We’ll be livestreaming on that day on Steam! Join us as we’ll be playing First Dwarf and chatting with our two team members, Level and Quest Designer and Community Manager. We can’t wait to see you! ⭐

It’s a wonderful occasion to get to know us and see our game in action!

Will we survive the dangerous adventures on Driftland? We highly encourage you to come see us and chat with us! It’s gonna be a lot of fun!

BUT! That’s not the only event worth waiting for, becauseeee…

We’re going to CD-Action Expo 2024! 🚀

If you’ll be there too, make sure to stop by and say hi! Meet us at our booth and let’s have a lot of fun during this wonderful event!

Aside from the indie game area, you’ll have a chance to check out the board gaming area, Gothic Village, E-sport section, retro gaming and more!

https://expo.cdaction.pl/

Ending Playtest 2.0

Not so long ago we closed our second round of Playtests (as you may know, we extended them due to a high interest). Thank you all so much for helping us once again by giving us your precious feedback! We’ll use it the best we can, to enhance your experience with First Dwarf. 🐉

During the last play testing we were focused on local and online co-op and we’re really happy that many of you wanted to try our game with your friends! Because what’s better than playing First Dwarf? Playing it with your buddy! 🙋🙋

New night view 🌕🌠🌌

Our game is changing every day and recently we decided to upgrade our night escapades a little… Now it’s brighter and clearer which translates to a better view of the world surrounding us. Night flights with Ragna under a full moon looking down right at you… What an unforgettable experience!

💖 Support the indie 💖

But that’s not the only thing you’ve been asking! We get a lot of questions about how someone can help us, and there are a couple of things that you can do to aid us.

Add our game to your Steam wishlist! When a title is wishlisted by a lot of people, it gives us more visibility. It’s super easy and really helps us a ton.

You can also follow our game on Steam! This way you won’t miss a thing when it comes to news and updates. Join our fantasy adventure!

And the best place to chat with us and see what we are up to is, of course, our Discord server! You can write there about absolutely everything you want, it’s the easiest way to leave us your feedback, which is really important for us.

This simple “click” where Ragna is pointing, will teleport you to the magical world… Become a part of our journey!

Talking about follows… Why won’t you join us on our social media? We all know that getting OUT THERE can be tough sometimes and we highly appreciate every single one of you who hits that follow button (bonus points if you like our posts)! Also, recently we freshened up our profiles a little…

Here are our sites and next to them we’re linking some fun posts… See what you’ve been missing out!!

Discord

Twitter/X - Our game and 3 inspirations behind it…

TikTok - Build your dream base!

Instagram - Books AND games? + see one of the faces behind the texts you’re reading here

Facebook - Victorious sunrise!

LinkedIn - CD-Action Expo! Coming soon

Gamejolt - Mana extraction

YouTube - Gameplay overview…15 minutes of pure fun!

[previewyoutube=k_3QfJYCJM4;full] ]

As always, thank you so much for being with us and for your support! We absolutely can’t wait to share more great news in the near future. Have a great day and see you soon!

Yours,

Star Drifters Team 🌟🚀