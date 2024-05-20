- Added supplemental screenshots for first tutorial steps
- Added chance of getting children as migrants, slightly reduced fertility window
- Add notification/alert for structures rendered inaccessible by blocked pathing
- Added missing advice from the populace advisor and accounted for mothballing in labor demand
- Made trip-distance-estimates for housing evolution a little more generous
- Increased default price of armor
- Ensured steam baths show up correctly in services advisor
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 20 May 2024
Patch 8 is live for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2925281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update