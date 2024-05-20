 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 20 May 2024

Patch 8 is live for build 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14430000 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:39:56 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added supplemental screenshots for first tutorial steps
  • Added chance of getting children as migrants, slightly reduced fertility window
  • Add notification/alert for structures rendered inaccessible by blocked pathing
  • Added missing advice from the populace advisor and accounted for mothballing in labor demand
  • Made trip-distance-estimates for housing evolution a little more generous
  • Increased default price of armor
  • Ensured steam baths show up correctly in services advisor
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2925281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link