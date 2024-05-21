Survival: Fountain of Youth 1.0 OUT NOW!

Greetings, Fountain Seekers!

The time has finally come and today we invite you to continue your adventures in the last story chapter of the game! The official release of Survival: Fountain of Youth also marks the final steps of development for our team. It has been a great honor and a lot of excitement to work on the game and to share development steps with you since the playtest stage in 2022.

And for those new to the game — welcome to experience the full journey in search of the Fountain of Youth!

Set sail, brave sailor! The sea is calling!

BIMINI



If you checked our latest Dev Diary on Bimini, you know where to head for your final challenge. You may sail there on your Stormbreaker and use the Natives’ path or repair the Ark ship in the bay of the Silver Island, build a cannon on its bow, and break your way to Bimini Island through the rocks.

In any case, bring your best gear and weapons because landing on Bimini Island is only the beginning of your final trial. We won’t spoil the details though.

CUSTOM DIFFICULTY SETTINGS



One of the features you’ve been asking us for has finally arrived! Before starting a new game, you may tweak a number of settings to your liking no matter what initial game difficulty you choose. Whether you want to play on Survivor but with increased resources and less stamina drain or prefer more relaxed gameplay on Tourist but with increased animal difficulty — it’s your choice!

IRON SET OF EQUIPMENT



Suit up! If you have a linen set of equipment and some iron ingots in store, it's finally time to craft the most powerful armor in the game providing you with 64 (in total) armor points (besides protection from all kinds of weather and decreased damage from animals). And don't forget to pack this set for your final journey!

TIER 5 SURVIVAL ABILITIES, NEW SURVIVAL TASKS AND SKILL BOOKS

Your character has never been so powerful: complete new survival tasks, level up your favorite survival abilities to the maximum, and find new books for improving your skills!

NEW ANIMALS, RESOURCES AND BLUEPRINTS



On your way to the temple on Bimini Island, you’ll find new animal species, including cute Armadillos, not-so-cute Black Boars, and pretty scary Black Panthers. And what do new animals mean? Right, new resources and crafting blueprints, namely top-tier Armadillo Shell Mortar and Stone Skin Potion to increase your armor temporarily. And of course, new trophies and hides for your house!

BOMBS

KA-BOOM! We’ve added a new type of deadly weapon — bombs dealing damage to everyone within the explosion range (yes, including you). And while a standard Bomb has a delay before exploding to let you run to a safe distance, an Improved Bomb detonates right on the spot. Keep that in mind.

BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve added quite a lot of content for the past year, so it was time to balance some issues, namely:

Provided the opportunity to craft seeds. After you unlock this ability with a farming skill book, seeds can be crafted on the Improved Chemistry Workbench, using 2-3 fruit and fertilizer.

Reduced the amount of meat in animals (except for the Island of Hope)

Added food level decrease in flu statuses (Puma and Snake regions)

Increased the number of bullet and shot charges produced from one Iron Ingot from 5 to 8

Removed fish bones from Dorado (they can now only be obtained from fish in fish spots)

Added fish bones to one of the medicine recipes instead of salt.

Slightly increased the nutritional value of fish compared to meat.

NEW LOCALIZATIONS

We’ve also added a bunch of new languages (Brazilian-Portuguese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese) so that more players around the world can play the game in their native language.

IMPROVEMENTS

Tired of constantly pressing W? The autowalk feature is now at your service! Just press G when walking/sailing/swimming!

The map filter is back! It is easier now to sort map markers by different types.

Standard Water Distiller is so last century. If you already have access to copper, an Improved Water Distiller that produces twice the amount of clean water is your choice!

New golden decorations. Your interiors have never been so shiny!

After you complete all survival tasks, start collecting survival points for the days you’ve spent in the game! Reworked statistics tab in Journal now showing your overall game progress (+ other improvements).

Prepare to experience a new type of weather in the Puma and Snake regions — storms! Hopefully, you all are already experienced sailors...

You will now receive 1 additional survival point if you meet all conditions for unlocking each region!

Watch where you’re heading — sails become transparent when you take the helm.

And, of course, new Steam achievements!

Better performance.

BUGFIXES

Fixed rays and jellyfish near the Galeon in the Snake region

Fixed grass issues and terrain textures on the Island of Hope

Fixed first-tier columns on which it was impossible to place floor

Fixed canoe control viewpoint

Fixed the issue when it was impossible to build machines under wall decorations

Fixed the possibility of using a torch underwater

Fixed some environmental materials

Fixed map markers on info objects

Fixed house columns collider

Fixed the delay for firearm projectile

Multiple visual fixes

Multiple localization fixes

And now, before you dive into the compelling world of Survival: Fountain of Youth, please remember that your feedback, comments, and reviews will help us make the game even better. So, feel free to share your thoughts in Steam discussions, on our official Discord server, or via support@odinsoft.com.

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team