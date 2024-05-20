 Skip to content

Bobo Bay Playtest update for 20 May 2024

Playtest Patch Notes 5/20/2024

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed penguin arms
  • added plant pot hat
  • added little tutorial UI pop ups in garden for sleeping and sell bin
  • tutorial stuff like flyer by town and snacks strewn about
  • controls in race for camera and hype
  • new bobos in forest are D rank
  • pickup icon put above ball when in hand instead of interact button
  • shifted bobo color will now pass down to mashed babies
  • animal cracker part colors should be working properly with donut shifted colors.
  • ui for bobo data is correct with the shifted primary color
  • made the forager snacks a little better
  • bobos can't get two of the same affliction anymore
  • bobos don't go back to garden after a race anymore
  • should have fixed skater update bug
  • fixed mouth stutter when ecstatic and being hugged. well all mouth stutters should be done.
  • cloud shadows now go away when there are clear clouds in the sky. So they only really show up during Spring right now.

