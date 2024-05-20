- fixed penguin arms
- added plant pot hat
- added little tutorial UI pop ups in garden for sleeping and sell bin
- tutorial stuff like flyer by town and snacks strewn about
- controls in race for camera and hype
- new bobos in forest are D rank
- pickup icon put above ball when in hand instead of interact button
- shifted bobo color will now pass down to mashed babies
- animal cracker part colors should be working properly with donut shifted colors.
- ui for bobo data is correct with the shifted primary color
- made the forager snacks a little better
- bobos can't get two of the same affliction anymore
- bobos don't go back to garden after a race anymore
- should have fixed skater update bug
- fixed mouth stutter when ecstatic and being hugged. well all mouth stutters should be done.
- cloud shadows now go away when there are clear clouds in the sky. So they only really show up during Spring right now.
Bobo Bay Playtest update for 20 May 2024
Playtest Patch Notes 5/20/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update