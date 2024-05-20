 Skip to content

Voyager-19 update for 20 May 2024

Patch 1.0.1 - Minor Bug fix and Tweaks

Patch 1.0.1 - Minor Bug fix and Tweaks

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made navigating index menu buttons loop around (pressing up at the top goes to the bottom button, down to the top)
Spoiler for ending: [spoiler] Fixed bug on final level where you're still able to move around navigation screen after encountering the creature [/spoiler]

