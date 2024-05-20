macOS port delayed indefinitely

Hi everyone, I've got bad news for mac users - the game (in its current state) will not run on macOS.

Does this mean the macOS port is canceled? Well, for the foreseeable future, yeah :(

The main technical issue is that the YYC compiler is now required for Steam API. Peter Shorts is built for VM export right now and converting it to YYC would take a huge amount of time and debugging. I even attempted a macOS VM export with Steam disabled, but it crashes immediately without an error message, so I'm not even sure what the next steps are.

I'll try the macOS export again when I have the time & resources to do so. I may have to convert the code to YYC anyway for (possible) console ports, so I'll probably try it again by the time that happens.

Sorry for listing "macOS" in the trailer without having fully tested it, but I was pretty confident it'd at least run. Even Tres-Bashers compiled on macOS with VM with no issues, but that was before the Steam API was separated into an add-on by GameMaker. Another frustrating consequence of this is that I can no longer update the macOS version of my previous game - Tres-Bashers - leaving Mac users stranded on an old version.

I've made an attempt to support macOS for every game I've released (and without the help of a publisher) so it's pretty disappointing I hit this roadblock. I don't like Apple personally, but I had a MacBook for many years in school, so I know what it's like to be stuck with one as your primary gaming device.

Anyway, I'm sorry for getting any Mac users hopes up. I will attempt a Mac port again in the future, but for now I'm gonna have to cut my losses and focus on updates for the WIndows version.