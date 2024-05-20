 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 20 May 2024

Update v1.11.8

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 new Items:
    -- Druid Shoulderpads - Priest Shoulders
    -- Druid Cowl - Priest Helmet
    -- Oakenrod - Holy Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Chain Heal
  • Added 1 new Item Set:
    -- Druid Set: Heals have a 15% chance to plant a healing seed that restores 2x WIS health over 10 seconds
  • Updated Title Screen
  • Tooltip text for the Set Bonus will now be displayed in a different color when activated

