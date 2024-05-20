- Added 3 new Items:
-- Druid Shoulderpads - Priest Shoulders
-- Druid Cowl - Priest Helmet
-- Oakenrod - Holy Staff (2H) - Ultimate: Chain Heal
- Added 1 new Item Set:
-- Druid Set: Heals have a 15% chance to plant a healing seed that restores 2x WIS health over 10 seconds
- Updated Title Screen
- Tooltip text for the Set Bonus will now be displayed in a different color when activated
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 20 May 2024
Update v1.11.8
