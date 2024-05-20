 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 20 May 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.20 [20-May-2024]

Mod 2024.2.20 [20-May-2024]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where if someone hosted a PvE game mode then the other players who tried to enter the PvE menu would not be able to, pressing the PvE button would do nothing

Added/Changed:

-changes to the endgame screens, now the saturation is done via post processing, as the pre-game time, and the weapon and hands will still be visible during the endgame victory screen and between rounds victory screen

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1591681
