降妖散记 update for 20 May 2024

Mini-patch Update 20th May, 2024

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that could generate lost file situation in some cases.
If a lost file situation occurs, please join the Discord group chat and contact us.
Discord link: https://discord.gg/rC9sQRuB7s

