Fixed an issue that could generate lost file situation in some cases.
If a lost file situation occurs, please join the Discord group chat and contact us.
Discord link: https://discord.gg/rC9sQRuB7s
降妖散记 update for 20 May 2024
Mini-patch Update 20th May, 2024
Fixed an issue that could generate lost file situation in some cases.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update