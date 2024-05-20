特急車掌乗務追加、視点制御方変更のアップデート



Update on Adding Limited Express Conductor Role and Changing View Control

-I have enabled limited express conductor roles on the 50000 series vehicles. While it is possible to walk inside the train using existing features, ticket inspection tasks have not yet been implemented.

-I have made it possible to cancel view movements.

-I have added an option for 'Instant 180° Turn Only' under view movements. To prevent motion sickness, this allows for instant turning only during 180-degree turns on the spot. It is also possible to continue making all movements instant as before.

-I have added a right-side interior view from the conductor's perspective.

-By repeatedly pressing the movement button, it is now possible to start with the crew room door open and immediately proceed to side monitoring. The motion has slightly changed due to alterations in the process; for example, it has become difficult to perform actions like ducking to avoid hitting your head on the crew room door, and this has been discontinued.

-I have fixed an issue with the shading curtain drawing on the 3300 series.

-I have taken measures against the problem where walking during operation causes the processing for tunnels and such to continue even after exiting a tunnel.

Original text (Japanese)

・50000形車両での特急車掌乗務ができるようになりました。

※車内を歩くことは既存の機能により可能ですが、検札業務については未実装です。

・視点移動のキャンセル操作が可能になりました。

・視点移動について「180°転回のみ瞬時」の項目を追加しました。

画面酔いしやすい時に、「その場での180度振り返り時」のみ瞬時移動にすることで酔い防止につながります。また、従来通り全ての移動を瞬時にするということも可能です。

・車掌視点で車内右側を追加しました。

・移動ボタンを連打することで乗務員室扉を最初から開けて側面監視に入ることが可能になりました。

※従来と処理方法そのものを変えているため若干動きが異なります。例えば乗務員室扉に頭をぶつけないように潜るような動作が難しく、廃止となっています。

・3300形遮光幕の描画がおかしい不具合を修正しました。

・運行中歩くとトンネルなどの処理がトンネルを抜けた後も継続されてしまう不具合の対策を行いました。