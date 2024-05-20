 Skip to content

Secret Pie update for 20 May 2024

‘SecretPie End Roll’ has been released.

hello.
This is Momentum Games.

Today, I greet you like this to bring you good news.
The long-awaited Secret Pie - DLC3 (End Roll) has finally been released!

We have received many messages of support from many users, asking us to release the next work quickly.
So, in order to show you the new work as early as possible, we have released it today.!!!

We plan to enrich Secret Pie through weekly updates to match the final series.
In addition, only some of the 'illustrations and H-scenes' inserted throughout the game have been added, and we would like to reward users with a small event.

[20% launch discount event] will be held only until the added [illustrations and H-scene animation] are completed.
Please purchase at a slightly discounted price and enjoy the great works updated every week!!

thank you

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2889150/Secret_Pie__End_Roll/

