Experimental Branch Patch (0.19.4)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.4) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed a lot of crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where an event would fail to happen if one of the participants was missing. Now, the event will start if there is at least one participant in it. If an event participant is locked and prevented from participating in it, they’ll be removed from the event.

Fixed the issue where incorrect jobs were listed when performing certain actions.

Fixed the issue where in some situations, a settler would be stuck in a loop where they'd try to build a blueprint but would drop a resource as a result.

Fixed some text issues.

Quality of life improvements

Bard can now come from any faction type.

Religious alignment of some factions have been changed.

Selecting a prompt pop up will pause the game now.

Known issues:

Loading resets job priorities.

Some text keys are missing.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

The calculator of player-triggered events score is still work in progress.

Merchants who are invited to feasts will lose their overhead marker and will not get it back even when the feast ends.

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are very different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel